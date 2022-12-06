MongoDB Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MongoDB Inc. (MDB):

Earnings: -$84.8 million in Q3 vs. -$81.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.23 in Q3 vs. -$1.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.7 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.17 per share Revenue: $333.6 million in Q3 vs. $226.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.06-$0.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $334-$337 mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.29-$0.31 Full year revenue guidance: $1.257-$1.260 bln

