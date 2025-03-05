MongoDB Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MongoDB Inc. (MDB):

Earnings: $15.83 million in Q4 vs. -$55.46 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q4 vs. -$0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MongoDB Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.36 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $547.398 million in Q4 vs. $458.002 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 to $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $524.- $529.0 Mln

