MongoDB Inc - (MDB) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 467.17

The average one-year price target for MongoDB Inc - (NASDAQ:MDB) has been revised to 467.17 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 444.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from the latest reported closing price of 420.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1335 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB Inc -. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.47%, a decrease of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 77,956K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,554K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034K shares, representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,734K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing an increase of 46.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,195K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 89.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,083K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,031K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 14.78% over the last quarter.

MongoDB Background Information



MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

