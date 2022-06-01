MongoDB Hike Continues

(RTTNews) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing an effort to bounce back after touching a year-to-date low on May 24. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $251.10, up 6 percent from the previous close of $237.15 on a volume of 670,969. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $213.39-$590.00 on average volume of 1,596,074.

