MONGODB Earnings Results: $MDB Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONGODB ($MDB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. The company also reported revenue of $548,400,000, beating estimates of $524,797,121 by $23,602,879.

MONGODB Insider Trading Activity

MONGODB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 95 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 32,983 shares for an estimated $9,317,871 .

. DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 31,142 shares for an estimated $8,202,912 .

. MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 21,884 shares for an estimated $6,208,366 .

. CEDRIC PECH (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,039 shares for an estimated $3,291,917 .

. THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,323 shares for an estimated $717,833 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,349 shares for an estimated $577,135.

MONGODB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of MONGODB stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONGODB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/17.

