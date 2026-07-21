MongoDB Director Dwight Merriman Sells 16,000 Shares for $5.2 Million

Key Points

The disposal of 16,000 shares realized an estimated ~$5.2 million based on a weighted average execution price of $323.78.

The transaction reduced the director's total equity holdings by 1% while leaving a substantial remaining position valued at $496.55 million.

The activity involved both direct ownership and indirect holdings through The Dwight A. Merriman 2012 Trust and The Dwight A. Merriman Charitable Foundation.

Sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating the transaction was pre-scheduled and routine for personal portfolio management.

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Dwight A. Merriman, Director of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), reported a sale of common stock in a series of transactions concluded on July 16, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $5.2 million Shares sold (aggregate) 16,000 Shares sold (directly held) 10,000 Shares sold (indirectly held) 6,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 972,953 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 538,158 Post-transaction value $496.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($323.78); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($328.60).

Key questions

What are the details of the Rule 10b5-1 plan governing this transaction?

The sale was executed according to a pre-established plan, a regulatory mechanism that allows insiders to schedule stock transactions in advance to mitigate concerns regarding the use of non-public information.

The sale was executed according to a pre-established plan, a regulatory mechanism that allows insiders to schedule stock transactions in advance to mitigate concerns regarding the use of non-public information. How is the insider’s post-transaction equity interest distributed?

Following the disposal, the director maintains a direct position of ~973,000 shares, while another ~538,000 shares are held indirectly through The Dwight A. Merriman 2012 Trust and The Dwight A. Merriman Charitable Foundation.

Following the disposal, the director maintains a direct position of ~973,000 shares, while another ~538,000 shares are held indirectly through The Dwight A. Merriman 2012 Trust and The Dwight A. Merriman Charitable Foundation. What is the financial position of MongoDB according to recent data?

The company, which provides a global database platform, reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $2.6 billion and a net loss of -$29.1 million, with the stock delivering a 57% return for the year ending July 16, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $333.04 Market Capitalization $26.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.6 billion Net Income (TTM) -$29.1 million

Company Snapshot

MongoDB provides a versatile database platform with primary offerings including MongoDB Enterprise Advanced for corporate clients deployable across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, and MongoDB Atlas, a fully managed multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution that generates substantial recurring revenue.

The company operates a subscription-based business model where enterprise customers and developers pay for access to its database infrastructure, with revenue derived from both self-managed deployments and managed cloud services across multiple deployment options.

MongoDB serves a diverse customer base spanning enterprise organizations, mid-market companies, and individual developers, with particular strength in serving technology companies, financial services firms, and organizations requiring flexible, scalable database solutions.

MongoDB, Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise database platforms with a market capitalization of $26.4 billion and TTM revenue of $2.6 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the infrastructure software segment. The company has demonstrated strong market momentum with a one-year share price appreciation of 56.74%, reflecting investor confidence in its cloud-native database solutions and recurring revenue model. MongoDB's competitive advantage derives from its document-oriented database architecture, multi-cloud deployment flexibility, and comprehensive platform ecosystem that addresses the evolving infrastructure needs of modern enterprises.

What this transaction means for investors

Normally, investors should turn leery when one tells you there is “nothing to see” regarding insider behavior. However, that may truly be the case with Merriman’s share sale.

As previously mentioned, Merriman sold about 1% of his shares via a Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which he preplanned. Moreover, the sale involved a trust and a charitable foundation bearing his name. That indicates that Merriman sold for personal reasons rather than any possible issues with MongoDB stock.

The tech stock built its fortunes on a next-generation, non-relational database. Unfortunately, it has traded within a range since falling during the 2022 bear market.

Nonetheless, the company, which grew its revenue by 25% yearly in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ended April 30), reported a modest quarterly profit after losing money in each of the last six fiscal years.

Such improved financials could serve as the catalyst needed to finally break MongoDB stock out of its range. That by itself indicates that investors should care more about the 99% of shares that Merriman retained instead of the tiny portion he likely sold for personal reasons.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.