MongoDB, Coupa Make Waves After Monday's Big Wall Street Win

The stock market stayed in full high-volatility mode on Friday, but investors weren't complaining given the positive tone on Wall Street. Investors seemed comfortable that the Omicron COVID-19 variant isn't likely to flare up into a new full-blown crisis, and that gave investors more confidence in the potential for the global economy to weather any resulting turbulence. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were substantial and provided a nice respite from recent declines. Index Daily Percentage Change Daily Point Change Dow +1.87% +647 S&P 500 +1.17% +53 Nasdaq +0.93% +140

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Investors were hoping that some earnings reports from high-growth tech stocks would keep the positive momentum going after hours on Monday. They got half their wish as MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) produced some blowout numbers that fully satisfied those following the stock. However, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) wasn't quite able to live up to high expectations. We'll take a closer look at both stocks below.

Image source: Getty Images.

Some humongous gains for MongoDB

Shares of MongoDB shrugged off some nervousness from earlier in the day, wiping out a 5% drop in the regular session with a 14% advance in after-hours trading. The cloud-database specialist had a strong set of quarterly results that showed the business is as strong as ever.

MongoDB's results showed sustained growth. Revenue was higher by 50% year over year, with the company's Atlas platform seeing even stronger gains of 84% from year-ago levels. MongoDB reported that its customer count jumped above the 31,000 mark, with clients coming on board to take advantage of the application data platform as part of their broader digital transformation efforts. The company is still losing money, but adjusted losses of just $0.11 per share were down by nearly two-thirds from where they were 12 months ago.

Moreover, MongoDB sees continued solid performance for the remainder of the year. Full-year revenue guidance for $846 million to $849 million was well above the roughly $810 million that most of those following the company had expected to see.

Few have argued that MongoDB's business wasn't great, but investors did seem concerned about growth matching up with high valuations. At least for today, shareholders seem happy about what they're seeing from MongoDB's fundamental performance.

No coup for Coupa

Meanwhile, shares of Coupa Software were down more than 11% in after-hours trading. The business-spending, management-software specialist has seen a big pullback recently, as has MongoDB, but its latest financial results weren't enough to reassure investors.

On their face, Coupa's results didn't look all that bad. Revenue rose 40% from year-ago levels to hit a new record high. Calculated billings were up at nearly the same pace, climbing 38%. Adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share were up more than 70% year over year.

However, investors didn't seem as pleased about Coupa's forward-looking guidance. The company expects revenue of $717 million to $718 million for the full year, with adjusted net income of between $0.66 and $0.69 per share.

Coupa has done a good job of pulling more clients into the fold, including big names like Japan's Softbank. Given companies' emphasis on managing their supply chains and ensuring they can get the products they need at a price that's not too expensive, Coupa's long-term potential looks a lot brighter than the reception its stock is receiving Monday afternoon.

10 stocks we like better than MongoDB

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MongoDB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Dan Caplinger owns shares of MongoDB. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Coupa Software and MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.