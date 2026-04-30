MongoDB Could Be Setting Up for a Sharp Earnings Rebound

The market is mispricing MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), fixating on tepid near-term guidance and the slow acceleration of AI deployment rather than the long-term opportunity. MongoDB’s Atlas platform is a winner in real-world AI situations involving profitable scale.

The document-style architecture enables semantic, vector searches unlike any other, eliminating the need for additional infrastructure in most use cases, reducing production costs for AI applications at scale, and, most importantly, ranks highly among end users. Its unified approach alleviates time-consuming managerial tasks, enabling more time for development.

MongoDB is regularly recognized for its ease of use and speed of deployment. Hyperscalers, including Amazon and Alphabet, have awarded numerous Partner of the Year awards, and more are sure to come. The critical takeaway for investors is that mass adoption of AI is in its earliest phases and will take time to gain momentum. While small today, AI applications are expected to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate for the foreseeable future, quadrupling in size by early in the next decade.

Fears of AI disruption are impacting the stock price now, but will fade over time. Regardless of whether AI disrupts software industries, it relies on data, and MongoDB shines in that area. In the end, it is unlikely that AI modelers will disrupt specific software industries; more likely, SaaS stocks will incorporate AI into their architectures and drive results for themselves and their clients.

MongoDB Accelerated in 2025, Guides for the Same in 2026

MongoDB’s bearish 2026 price action was triggered by AI disruption fears and accelerated by its Q4 2025 results, leading the market to overreact. The Q4 report, released in early March, included sequential and year-over-year acceleration, underpinned by the Atlas platform; it was the guidance that the market didn't like.

The company forecast Q1 to be weaker than expected, but offset it with a robust full-year outlook. The critical detail is that revenue and profitability growth are expected to decelerate through year’s end, but less than analysts had forecasted, and the guide is likely to be cautious. Results and news from across the AI ecosystem suggest activity is increasing across the board.

The visible catalyst for MDB share prices is the upcoming earnings release, scheduled for late May. The bulk of analysts lowered their targets following the Q4 guidance update, setting the bar low for this company to beat. As it stands, the trend suggests results will fall at the low end of the company’s target range, possibly missing guidance altogether. This sets the stage for significant outperformance and improved guidance. In this scenario, MDB’s share price could rise from the bottom of its trading range to the top very quickly, more than 100% upside for this market.

Analysts and Institutions Show High Conviction in MDB’s Future

The analysts' response to MDB’s outlook was mixed, and impacted the price action; however, it provides more evidence that the market overreacted to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fears. While many price targets were reduced, several analysts issued rating upgrades and price target increases to offset them. The takeaway is that 36 analysts show high conviction in the Moderate Buy rating, as it carries a 72% Buy-side bias, and the consensus price target forecasts a 40% upside as of late April. Assuming good news in the upcoming release, the price target trends are likely to strengthen.

Institutional activity plays into MDB’s stock price volatility. The group owns a little more than 90% of the stock price and dictates its direction with their buying and selling. Selling in Q1 2026 helped cap the MDB market at the top of a trading range; however, the longer-term data shows they bought on balance over the trailing 12 months and ramped activity in early Q2 as price action declined.

The impact is that institutions have limited upside amid SaaS disruption fears, but they and analysts are likely buyers given the depressed share price. They also limit downside risk, providing support at the low end of the range. The question is whether they will remove the price ceiling in the upcoming quarters as strengths are revealed. The primary catalysts will be Atlas adoption and the integration of active AI features.

Risks include competition, despite MDB's moat from its document-based data storage format, profitability, and volatility. The stock is in a discovery phase, with fears often outweighing reality, leading to outsized price movements. These are likely to persist until concrete evidence that MDB’s future in the AI ecosystem is assured. Profitability is another factor influencing the price action, with GAAP operating losses expected to continue for some time.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.