Moneysupermarket.com Executives Show Confidence with Share Purchases

December 06, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

Moneysupermarket.com has announced that key managerial figures, including CEO Peter Duffy, have purchased shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan, showcasing a strong internal vote of confidence. The transactions were executed at the London Stock Exchange, with shares priced at £2.0022 each. This move could be of interest to investors monitoring insider activities for potential market insights.

