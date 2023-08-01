Moneysupermarket.com Group (LSE:MONY) Price Target Increased by 11.06% to 305.49

The average one-year price target for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LSE:MONY) has been revised to 305.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.06% from the prior estimate of 275.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 262.60 to a high of 347.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.33% from the latest reported closing price of 274.40 / share.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Maintains 4.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moneysupermarket.com Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MONY is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 45,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,895K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,919K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONY by 16.73% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 5,197K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,874K shares, representing a decrease of 32.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MONY by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,999K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONY by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,210K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,848K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

