Moneysupermarket.com FY Profit Rises; Says Confident Of Delivering Market View

(RTTNews) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported that its profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 rose 10% to 94.9 million pounds from 86.6 million pounds last year. Earnings per share was 17.7 pence up from 16.1 pence in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per ordinary share increased to 18.2 pence per share from 17.3 pence in the previous year.

Group revenue grew 9% to 388.4 million pounds from 355.6 million pounds in the prior year.

The company said that overall trading dynamics have improved in the first six weeks of 2020. Home Services has traded in line with the prior year, despite the strong comparative. The Board is confident of delivering market expectations for the year.

The company expects that Money vertical will return to growth during 2020 and the broader market switching conditions for Insurance will improve during the year.

Moneysupermarket.com also said it has appointed Supriya Uchil as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2020 and James Bilefield as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2020.

They will also be appointed as members of the Audit, Nomination, Risk and Remuneration Committees of the Board with effect from the same dates.

