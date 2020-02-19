Moneysupermarket.com CEO Mark Lewis to step down

Feb 19 (Reuters) - British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com MONY.L on Wednesday confirmed media reports that its top boss Mark Lewis was stepping down and that it had begun the search for his replacement.

The company, which will report its annual results on Feb. 20, added that Lewis would stay on to ensure a smooth transition and that it would meet market expectations for 2019. (https://reut.rs/3bPhnxw)

