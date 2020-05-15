Moneysupermarket.com appoints Just Eat boss Duffy as CEO

Adds background on Duffy

May 15 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.com MONY.L said on Friday Just Eat boss Peter Duffy would join the price comparison website as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mark Lewis who leaves the company in August.

The company, which has been looking for a replacement since Lewis announced his resignation in February, said Duffy would take up the top job at the start of September.

Duffy, who has also held roles at easyJet EZJ.L and Audi UK, led Just Eat during a takeover battle for the British company between food ordering firms Takeaway.com TKWY.AS and Prosus PRX.AS that ended in January with a victory for Takeaway.com.

The takeover got its final approval from Britain's competition watchdog last month.

Moneysupermarket.com, which offers price comparisons on insurance, money, home services products, said early last year it was reinventing itself to focus on optimising its websites and increasing the ease of browsing to attract more customers.

