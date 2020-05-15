Moneysupermarket.com appoints Just Eat boss Duffy as CEO

May 15 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.com MONY.L said on Friday Just Eat boss Peter Duffy would join the price comparison website as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mark Lewis who leaves the company in August.

The company, which has been looking for a replacement since Lewis announced his resignation in February, said Duffy would take up the top job at the start of September.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

