Moneysupermarket plans to replace CEO Mark Lewis

Feb 18 (Reuters) - British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com MONY.L is planning to replace its chief executive Mark Lewis, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company could announce Lewis's plan to step down alongside Thursday's full-year results, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis's successor, the report said.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com declined to comment when asked about the Sky News report.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)

