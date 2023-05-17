Money’s Most Influential: Where Do Americans Get Their Financial Advice?

Whether you're a novice who doesn't know the difference between an ETF and a mutual fund or a seasoned real estate investor who's looking to make the leap from residential properties to commercial, one thing is certain -- you have a lot to learn. When it comes to money, finance and wealth, there is no ceiling on knowledge.

According to a survey of over 1,000 Americans conducted by GOBankingRates, 52% of respondents said that they have followed money advice from a well-known expert, with 26% saying they have sought such advice in the last year. Fifty percent of respondents said they seek relatability above other factors when looking for a financial expert. Thirty-six percent said they would most like advice about learning how to save more, and 23% are seeking advice on how to invest.

The good news is, you have your choice of really good teachers.

In order to identify the most trusted and sought-after financial experts in America, GOBankingRates consulted sources including The New York Times and Amazon bestsellers lists, top-shows lists from Spotify and Apple Podcasts and rankings from NYMag, Time, CNBC and Fox Business.

The result is a list of over 100 financial experts who have gained America's trust, won its heart and invaded its televisions, computer screens, phones, e-readers and speakers. They're spread out across seven categories: books, podcasts/radio shows, social media, blogs/websites, TV shows, news columns and popular figures in personal finance.

Some of them are huge celebrities, as recognizable as A-list actors or rock stars. Others are low-key wonks with cult followings and industry clout. All have dedicated their lives to educating you, informing you and making you the best saver, investor, budgeter and income-earner you can be.

Here's a look at some of the noteworthy people featured on GOBankingRates' 2023 list of the Top 100 Money Experts.

Chelsea Fagan

Work being recognized: The Financial Diet

Category: Blogs and websites

Blogs and websites Other projects: Founder of The Financial Diet YouTube channel

Accolades: The Financial Diet was nominated in the Education category for a Shorty Award. Currently, 1 million subscribers follow The Financial Diet YouTube channel.

Twitter followers: 46,100

Twitter handle: @Chelsea_Fagan

Instagram followers: 47,300

Instagram handle: @faganchelsea

Bio: Chelsea Fagan is a lifestyle and financial advice writer and co-founder of The Financial Diet. She founded her blog in 2014 as a way to hold herself financially accountable after racking up $4,000 in credit card debt and losing her job due to an arrest for unpaid traffic violations. What started as a way for her to track her financial progress eventually became her main source of income as more people flocked to her site for advice.

Dave Ramsey

Work being recognized: "The Total Money Makeover" and "The Ramsey Show"

Categories: Books and podcasts and radio shows

Books and podcasts and radio shows Other projects: Ramsey's other books include "Financial Peace," "More Than Enough," "EntreLeadership," "Dave Ramsey's Complete Guide to Money," "The Legacy Journey" and "Smart Money Smart Kids"

Accolades: Ramsey ranked as No. 23 on Amazon's list of Personal Finance bestsellers in May 2023. He was also recognized by NYMag for having authored one of The 13 Best Personal Finance Books, According to Money Experts, and ranked No. 3 on the 2020 Talkers Heavy Hundred list.

list. Twitter followers: 952,600

Twitter handle: @DaveRamsey

Instagram followers: 3,500,000

Instagram handle: @daveramsey

Bio: One of America's most trusted voices on money and business, Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert and popular national radio personality. He has authored seven bestselling books that have sold a combined 11 million copies.

Graham Stephan

Work being recognized: Graham Stephan YouTube channel

channel Category: Social media influencers

Social media influencers Other projects: Stephan hosts "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast and founded the company Bankroll Coffee

Accolades: Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of the 51 Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube

Twitter followers: 191,000

Twitter handle: @GrahamStephan

YouTube subscribers: 4.3 million

YouTube handle: @GrahamStephan

Bio: Graham Stephan is a real estate agent and investor who started working in real estate shortly after turning 18. On his popular YouTube channels, he shares his experiences in the industry and gives advice to others who are thinking of getting into the real estate business. Outside of his sales, he owns six rental properties that he manages in his spare time.

Grant Cardone

Work being recognized: "The 10x Rule"

Category: Books

Books Other projects: Cardone is the founder of the Grant Cardone TV network and is the author of the books "If You're Not First, You're Last" and "Sell or Be Sold"

Accolades: Ranked No. 22 on Amazon's list of Personal Finance bestsellers in May 2023

Twitter followers: 996,600

Twitter handle: @GrantCardone

Instagram followers: 4,300,000

Instagram handle: @grantcardone

Bio: Grant Cardone is the CEO of CardoneCapital as well as an international speaker, entrepreneur and the creator of more than 20 bestselling business programs. In all, he owns and operates seven privately held companies and a $1.5 billion portfolio of multifamily properties.

Humphrey Yang

Work being recognized: @humphreytalks (TikTok)

Category: Social media influencers

Social media influencers Other ventures: Yang says he has started a couple of businesses that generated more than $1 million in sales.

Accolades: Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of the 51 Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube

Twitter followers: 11,000

Twitter handle: @Humphreytalks

TikTok followers: 3,300,000

TikTok handle: @ humphreytalks

Bio: Humphrey Yang is a former financial advisor who now shares his personal finance knowledge on TikTok as @humphreytalks. He previously worked in mobile gaming. He first began posting on YouTube, but is now focused on his TikTok audience. He aims to make financial concepts easy to understand.

Jason Zweig

Work being recognized: "The Intelligent Investor" (The Wall Street Journal column)

(The Wall Street Journal column) Category: News columns

News columns Other projects: Zweig is the author of the books "Your Money and Your Brain" and "The Devil's Financial Dictionary." He also shares his insights on his blog, JasonZweig.com.

Accolades: Key columnist at the No. 2 newspaper in the U.S.

at the No. 2 newspaper in the U.S. Twitter followers: 223,900

Twitter handle: @jasonzweigwsj

Instagram followers: 486

Instagram handle: @jasonzweig

Bio: Jason Zweig became a personal finance columnist for The Wall Street Journal in 2008. Zweig is also the editor of the revised edition of Benjamin Graham's "The Intelligent Investor," the classic text that Warren Buffett has described as "by far the best book about investing ever written." He is the author of "Your Money and Your Brain," one of the first books to explore the neuroscience of investing, and "The Devil's Financial Dictionary," a satirical glossary of Wall Street.

Lori Greiner

Work being recognized: "Shark Tank"

Category: TV Shows

TV Shows Other projects: Grenier is the host of the Instagram Live show "Bed Talks with Lori" and is the author of the book "Invent It, Sell It, Bank It! Make Your Million-Dollar Idea Into a Reality"

Grenier is the host of the Instagram Live show "Bed Talks with Lori" and is the author of the book "Invent It, Sell It, Bank It! Make Your Million-Dollar Idea Into a Reality" Noteworthy achievements: Has invested in 10 of the 20 most successful companies on "Shark Tank" to date

Twitter followers: 1,700,000

Twitter handle: @LoriGreiner

Instagram followers: 1,000,000

Instagram handle: @lorigreinershark

Bio: Lori Greiner is a Shark on "Shark Tank." She has a 90% success rate on new items she has helped launch as an investor on the show. Outside of "Shark Tank," Greiner is a prolific inventor who holds more than 100 patents. She was a longtime host on QVC and continues to be a popular guest host after departing the network.

Mark Cuban

Work being recognized: "Shark Tank"

Category: TV shows

TV shows Other projects: Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and founder of CostPlus Drugs

Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and founder of CostPlus Drugs Noteworthy achievements: Sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999

Twitter followers: 8,800,000

Twitter handle: @mcuban

Instagram followers: 1,900,000

Instagram handle: @mcuban

Bio: Mark Cuban has invested in a growing portfolio of small businesses via "Shark Tank." He is also a bestselling author, a multiple patent holder and the executive producer of numerous films. Cuban has a net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Michelle Singletary

Work being recognized: "The Color of Money" (Washington Post column)

(Washington Post column) Category: News columns

News columns Other projects: Author of the books "The 21 Day Financial Fast " "Spend Well, Live Rich" and "Your Money and Your Man"

Accolades: Key columnist at the No. 6 newspaper in the U.S.

at the No. 6 newspaper in the U.S. Twitter followers: 39,800

Twitter handle: @SingletaryM

Instagram followers: 8,292

Instagram handle: @singletarym

Bio: Singletary writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column, "The Color of Money," which appears in The Washington Post on Wednesday and Sunday. Her award-winning column is syndicated by The Washington Post Writers Group and is carried in dozens of newspapers nationwide.

Rachel Cruze

Work being recognized: "Know Yourself, Know Your Money"

Category: Books

Books Other projects: Author of the books"Love Your Life, Not Theirs" and "Smart Money Smart Kids," and host of "The Rachel Cruze Show" podcast)

Accolades: NYT Bestseller Monthly Business List, February 2021

Twitter followers: 146,600

Twitter handle: @RachelCruze

Instagram followers: 505,000

Instagram handle: @rachelcruze

Bio: The daughter of Dave Ramsey, Rachel Cruze has authored three best-selling books and hosts "The Rachel Cruze Show," which is available on Facebook and YouTube. "The Rachel Cruze Show" podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Rashad Bilal

Work being recognized: "Earn Your Leisure"

Category: Podcasts and radio shows

Podcasts and radio shows Accolades: Ranked one of Apple Podcasts Top Shows in the Business category in May 2023

Twitter followers: 91,300

Twitter handle: @EarnYourLeisure

Instagram followers: 415,000

Instagram handle: @rashadbilal

Bio: Along with Troy Millings, Rashad Bilal is revolutionizing financial education. Aside from the podcast, the pair launched the online education platform Earn Your Leisure University.

Ray Dalio

Work being recognized: "Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order"

Category: Books

Books Other projects: Founder of the Principles by Ray Dalio website and YouTube channel

Founder of the Principles by Ray Dalio website and YouTube channel Accolades: Dalio has been named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world

Twitter followers: 1,100,000

Twitter handle: @RayDalio

Instagram followers: 831,000

Instagram handle: @raydalio

Bio: Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. He remains an investor and mentor at the company. Dalio is the author of "Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order," a New York Times bestseller, and he also created the "Principles by Ray Dalio" website.

Robert T. Kiyosaki

Work being recognized: "Rich Dad Poor Dad"

Category: Books

Books Other projects: Host of the "Rich Dad Radio Show" and The Rich Dad Channel. Authore of the books "Why We Want You To Be Rich," "Midas Touch," "Who Stole My Pension?" and "Second Chance."

Accolades: Ranked No. 4 on Amazon's list of Personal Finance bestsellers in May 2023

Twitter followers: 2,400,000

Twitter handle: @therealkiyosaki

Instagram followers: 3,300,000

Instagram handle: @therealkiyosaki

Bio: An entrepreneur, educator and investor, Robert Kiyosaki has challenged and changed the way tens of millions of people around the world think about money.

Suze Orman

Work being recognized: "Women & Money"

Category: Podcasts and radio shows

Podcasts and radio shows Other projects: Former host of the TV show "The Suze Orman Show"

Accolades: Recognized as one of the TIME + NextAdvisor's Best Finance Podcasts of 2021; recognized by TIME as one of the 10 Financial Experts You Should Be Following Right Now

Twitter followers: 1,300,000

Twitter handle: @SuzeOrmanShow

Instagram followers: 124,000

Instagram handle: @therealsuzeorman

Bio: A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, magazine and online columnist, writer/producer and one of the top motivational speakers in the world today, Orman is one of America's most recognized experts on personal finance. Orman was a contributing editor to "O" The Oprah Magazine for 16 years, Costco Connection Magazine for over 18 years and hosted the award-winning "Suze Orman Show," which aired every Saturday night on CNBC for 13 years.

Tori Dunlap

Work being recognized: Her First $100 K

K Category: Websites and blogs

Websites and blogs Other projects: Host of the "Financial Feminist" podcast, author of the book "Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy's Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love"

Accolades: Her first book, "Financial Feminist," is a New York Times bestseller

Twitter followers: 18,600

Twitter handle: @herfirst100K

TikTok followers: 2,2000,000

TikTok handle: @herfirst100k

Bio: After saving six figures at age 25, Dunlap left her career in marketing and founded Her First $100K. According to Dunlap, the purpose was to "fight financial inequality by giving women actionable resources to better their money." Now a multimillion-dollar business owner, Dunlap has collaborated with a variety of companies and written a New York Times bestseller while traveling the world to write and speak about personal finance, online businesses and confidence for women.

Warren Buffett

Work being recognized: CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Category: Popular financial figures

Popular financial figures Other projects: Buffett is known for his prolific annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway

Accolades: Warren Buffett is one of the most successful and recognizable investors in the world

Twitter followers: 1,600 ,000

,000 Twitter handle: @WarrenBuffett

Bio: Warren Buffett is an American businessman and philanthropist who is widely respected for his investing acumen, which earned him the nickname "The Oracle of Omaha." His investments have helped him build a personal fortune of around $114 billion. Buffett made his company, Berkshire Hathaway, his main investment vehicle in the 1960s. Through the 1990s, he outperformed the major stock index averages by more than double. Despite his high net worth, the fifth-wealthiest person in the world is known for living a life that consists of simplicity, frugality and philanthropy.

Gabrielle Olya and Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Money’s Most Influential: Where Do Americans Get Their Financial Advice?

