MoneyMe Shows Strong Loan Growth and Improved Credit Quality

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.
MoneyMe Ltd. has reported a robust 62% increase in loan originations for the first quarter of the fiscal year, with principal originations reaching $211 million. The company attributes this growth to strategic targeting and an increased focus on secured loans, which now constitute 58% of its portfolio. The higher quality of its loan book is further reflected in the decrease of net credit losses to 3.8% and an improved average credit score of 774.
