News & Insights

Stocks

MoneyMe Shows Strong Loan Growth and Improved Credit Quality

November 06, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.

MoneyMe Ltd. has reported a robust 62% increase in loan originations for the first quarter of the fiscal year, with principal originations reaching $211 million. The company attributes this growth to strategic targeting and an increased focus on secured loans, which now constitute 58% of its portfolio. The higher quality of its loan book is further reflected in the decrease of net credit losses to 3.8% and an improved average credit score of 774.

For further insights into AU:MME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.