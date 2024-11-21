MoneyMe Ltd. Issues New Performance Rights

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.

MoneyMe Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,627,500 performance rights as unquoted equity securities, set to be effective from July 1, 2024. This move could indicate strategic growth and reward initiatives within the company. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s future plans.

