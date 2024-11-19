News & Insights

MoneyMe Ltd Highlights Innovation and Sustainability at AGM

November 19, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.

MoneyMe Ltd, a digital lender and Certified B Corporation, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to providing fast and flexible financial products. The company leverages smart technology to offer superior customer experiences, targeting ambitious Australians with above-average credit profiles. MoneyMe’s sustainable approach and innovative solutions continue to set it apart in the competitive financial services industry.

