MoneyMe Ltd Highlights Innovation and Sustainability at AGM

MoneyMe Ltd, a digital lender and Certified B Corporation, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to providing fast and flexible financial products. The company leverages smart technology to offer superior customer experiences, targeting ambitious Australians with above-average credit profiles. MoneyMe’s sustainable approach and innovative solutions continue to set it apart in the competitive financial services industry.

