MoneyMe Ltd. Expands Equity Portfolio with New Shares

November 21, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.

MoneyMe Ltd. has announced the issuance and conversion of unquoted equity securities, adding a total of 103,689 ordinary fully paid shares to its portfolio. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its equity structure and could influence its market appeal. Investors and market watchers may find these developments significant as they assess MoneyMe’s strategic direction.

