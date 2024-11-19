News & Insights

MoneyMe Ltd. Advances with AGM Success and Growth

November 19, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.

MoneyMe Ltd., a digital lender listed on the ASX, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company, known for its innovative approach to lending and strong customer focus, continues to target ambitious consumers with its fast and flexible financial products. This meeting further solidifies its commitment to growth and sustainability in the financial services sector.

