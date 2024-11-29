MoneyMax Launches Series 010 Tokens on ADDX Platform

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. (SG:5WJ) has released an update.

MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. has launched its Series 010 digital security tokens, offering a 4.8% annual interest rate and maturing in three months. These tokens are listed on the ADDX Exchange, targeting accredited and institutional investors, and aim to raise between S$25 million to S$35 million. This move is part of MoneyMax’s S$100 million unsecured commercial paper program.

