MoneyLion SPAC Merger? 9 Things to Know About GSAH Stock and the Fintech Amid the Rumors

MoneyLion is reportedly planning to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and GSAH stock is soaring on the talk.

According to recent rumors, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II will be the SPAC that takes MoneyLion public, but there’s no hard confirmation of that. Instead, investors on social media are pointing to shares of GSAH stock halting trading today despite a lack of news after trading had resumed.

With the possibility of a SPAC merger between MoneyLion and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II being tossed around, investors will want to know more about the two companies.

Let’s start with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is a blank check company created by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) to take another company public through a merger.

(NYSE: ) to take another company public through a merger. The company went public with an initial public offering (IPO) of $700 million on June 29, 2020.

While GSAH is a general investment company, its focus for a SPAC merger target is the “Diversified Industrial, Healthcare, Technology, Media and Telecom, and Alternatives Asset Management sectors..”

The company’s management team is made up of several people that have served in executive positions at Goldman Sachs.

Now for a quick look at what MoneyLion is all about.

MoneyLion is a financial tech company that seeks to mix up how online banking works.

That includes offering a variety of services all from one app.

These services include online banking, pay advances with no fees, automatic investments, and credit-building loans.

The company currently has more than 6 million members making use of its services.

It was founded in 2013 and has offices across the U.S.

GSAH stock was up 7.4% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

