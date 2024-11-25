News & Insights

MoneyLion Secures New $70 Million Loan Facility

November 25, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

MoneyLion ( (ML) ) has issued an announcement.

MoneyLion Inc. has successfully refinanced its existing senior debt with a new $70 million loan facility through Silicon Valley Bank, significantly lowering its cost of capital by approximately 550 basis points and extending maturity to 2029. This strategic move is set to enhance MoneyLion’s financial flexibility, allowing the company to accelerate investments in innovation and expand its ecosystem, positioning itself as a leader in consumer finance solutions.

