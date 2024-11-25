MoneyLion Secures New $70 Million Loan Facility

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MoneyLion ( (ML) ) has issued an announcement.

MoneyLion Inc. has successfully refinanced its existing senior debt with a new $70 million loan facility through Silicon Valley Bank, significantly lowering its cost of capital by approximately 550 basis points and extending maturity to 2029. This strategic move is set to enhance MoneyLion’s financial flexibility, allowing the company to accelerate investments in innovation and expand its ecosystem, positioning itself as a leader in consumer finance solutions.

Learn more about ML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.