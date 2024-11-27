News & Insights

MoneyLion price target raised to $100 from $80 at Northland

November 27, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Northland raised the firm’s price target on MoneyLion (ML) to $100 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after having hosted a fireside chat with management last week to discuss the business, 30-60-90 strategy, marketing initiatives, new opportunities and investment back into the Enterprise vertical.

