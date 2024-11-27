MoneyLion price target raised to $100 from $80 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on MoneyLion (ML) to $100 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after having hosted a fireside chat with management last week to discuss the business, 30-60-90 strategy, marketing initiatives, new opportunities and investment back into the Enterprise vertical.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.