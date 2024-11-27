MoneyLion price target raised to $100 from $80 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on MoneyLion (ML) to $100 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after having hosted a fireside chat with management last week to discuss the business, 30-60-90 strategy, marketing initiatives, new opportunities and investment back into the Enterprise vertical.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ML:
- MoneyLion Secures New $70 Million Loan Facility
- MoneyLion Strengthens Financial Position with New Loan
- MoneyLion participates in a conference call with Northland
- MoneyLion Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
- MoneyLion upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.