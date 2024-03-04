MoneyLion (ML) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MoneyLion Inc. ML will report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7, 2024, before the bell. The company posted an earnings surprise of 49.4% in the last reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

MoneyLion’s business model allows it to optimize technology and use proprietary data sets through various customer insights, enabling the company to innovate on technology and grow customers, originations and products.

We expect these strengths to have gained traction in the to-be-reported quarter, enabling the company to improve on its top and bottom lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates 19.6% year-over-year growth in revenues to $113.5 million. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 59 cents, indicating contraction from a loss of $3 in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MoneyLion this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MoneyLion has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings of Some Other Service Providers

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

