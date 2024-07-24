Is MoneyLion (ML) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MoneyLion Inc. is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ML's full-year earnings has moved 2516.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ML has returned about 13.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MoneyLion Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). The stock has returned 34.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MoneyLion Inc. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, so ML is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 170-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +24.4% year to date.

MoneyLion Inc. and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

