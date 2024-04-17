MoneyLion (ML) Price Target Increased by 8.37% to 91.24

The average one-year price target for MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) has been revised to 91.24 / share. This is an increase of 8.37% from the prior estimate of 84.19 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.01 to a high of 133.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.56% from the latest reported closing price of 75.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoneyLion. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 24.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ML is 0.11%, a decrease of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.61% to 2,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

StepStone Group holds 779K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 156K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 366.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 139K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 159.20% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 102K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 36.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 323.09% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 96K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 53.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 229.13% over the last quarter.

MoneyLion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Launched in 2018, MoneyLion Racing is an extension of MoneyLion, America's most powerful financial membership, and is proud to continue to increase its offerings across motorsports. In 2018, MoneyLion became a sponsor for Team Penske, and in 2019, driver Austin Cindric will pilot the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in 18 Xfinity Series races, including the MoneyLion 300 entitlement race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. MoneyLion will also serve as a primary sponsor for drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in select races. Outside of Team Penske, MoneyLion will have presence at six ISC motorsports entertainment facilities across seven event weekends throughout the 2019 race season and is also partnering with Motor Racing Network (MRN) as they become a multi-year sponsor of Caution Flags during broadcasts of events. MoneyLion has committed to providing racing fans everywhere with more affordable access to the sport with 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 in annual purchases of NASCAR tickets from authorized ticket sellers, at-track purchases from official vendors and all purchases at NASCAR website

