MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MoneyLion Inc.'s (NYSE:ML) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MoneyLion Inc., a digital financial platform that provides access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for its customers. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$67m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$136m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MoneyLion's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Consumer Finance analysts is that MoneyLion is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$20m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 89% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:ML Earnings Per Share Growth January 3rd 2022

Underlying developments driving MoneyLion's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on MoneyLion, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at MoneyLion's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is MoneyLion worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MoneyLion is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on MoneyLion’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.