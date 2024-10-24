MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ending at $45.29, denoting a +0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.03% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 125% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $134.28 million, indicating a 21.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $527.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +126.57% and +24.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.91% lower. MoneyLion Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MoneyLion Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.68, which means MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

