MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) reached $86.75, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 13.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 238.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $149.51 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, MoneyLion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.