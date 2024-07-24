MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ended the recent trading session at $70.30, demonstrating a -1.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.45% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 97.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $127.4 million, indicating a 19.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $524.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +131.32% and +23.94%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.82, which means MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

