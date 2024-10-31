MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed at $42.97, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.14% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of MoneyLion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $134.28 million, indicating a 21.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $527.63 million, indicating changes of +126.57% and +24.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, MoneyLion Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.47.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

