MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed the latest trading day at $86.76, indicating a -0.69% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.61 million, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $665.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MoneyLion Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MoneyLion Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.69 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.65, so one might conclude that MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.