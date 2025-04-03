MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed the most recent trading day at $86.50, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.17% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $156.61 million, up 29.41% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, indicating changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, MoneyLion Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 for its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

