MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) reached $86.20, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.33% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 18.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 238.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $149.51 million, indicating a 32.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.28.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.