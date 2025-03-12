MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with MoneyLion Inc. (ML) standing at $86, reflecting a -1.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.4% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 10.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.98, marking a 63.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.61 million, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, signifying shifts of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.97% downward. At present, MoneyLion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.13, so one might conclude that MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.