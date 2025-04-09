MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed the most recent trading day at $86.17, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 7.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 12.16%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.69% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 12.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 13.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.98, signifying a 63.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $156.61 million, indicating a 29.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, indicating changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, MoneyLion Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.43 of its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

