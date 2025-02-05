MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ended the recent trading session at $87.52, demonstrating a +0.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 238.46% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $149.51 million, reflecting a 32.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.93% higher within the past month. As of now, MoneyLion Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.1 of its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.