MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ended the recent trading session at $41.18, demonstrating a +1.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.78% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 115% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $134.3 million, reflecting a 21.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $529.1 million, indicating changes of +130.24% and +24.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.06. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.59.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.