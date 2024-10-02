MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with MoneyLion Inc. (ML) standing at $37.72, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of MoneyLion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 115% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $134.3 million, indicating a 21.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.40 per share and a revenue of $529.1 million, indicating changes of +130.24% and +24.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, MoneyLion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.59.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.