MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed at $72.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 18.44% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 97.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.4 million, up 19.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $524.8 million, demonstrating changes of +131.32% and +23.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MoneyLion Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.19 of its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.