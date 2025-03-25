MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) reached $88.01, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.98, reflecting a 63.33% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $156.61 million, reflecting a 29.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, signifying shifts of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.97% decrease. At present, MoneyLion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 for its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.