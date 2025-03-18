MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ended the recent trading session at $87.61, demonstrating a +0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 9.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of MoneyLion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.98, reflecting a 63.33% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $156.61 million, indicating a 29.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, demonstrating changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MoneyLion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.97% decrease. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.27, which means MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

