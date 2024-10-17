MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with MoneyLion Inc. (ML) standing at $48.31, reflecting a +0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The the stock of company has risen by 17.33% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 132.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $134.9 million, indicating a 22.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.33 per share and a revenue of $529.45 million, signifying shifts of +128.73% and +25.04%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MoneyLion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5% lower. As of now, MoneyLion Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

