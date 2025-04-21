MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ended the recent trading session at $85.90, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.36% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, MoneyLion Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $156.61 million, indicating a 29.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, representing changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.61.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.