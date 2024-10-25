MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed at $45.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

The the stock of company has risen by 15.71% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 125% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $134.28 million, showing a 21.79% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $527.63 million, representing changes of +126.57% and +24.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.91% decrease. MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MoneyLion Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.72 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.76.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

