MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ended the recent trading session at $88.20, demonstrating a +0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.41%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 12.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.98, showcasing a 63.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.61 million, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $665.17 million, indicating changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.97% lower. MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.27 for its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, finds itself in the bottom 47% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.