MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed the latest trading day at $40.19, indicating a +0.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.3% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 132.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $134.9 million, up 22.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.33 per share and a revenue of $529.45 million, signifying shifts of +128.73% and +25.04%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5% downward. MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.45 for its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

