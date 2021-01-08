MoneyLine Podcast: What to Do With Your Money Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you only read the headlines and watch the primetime news channels, you might think that the market was down bigtime this week. Let me bring you back to reality …

The exact opposite is true.

The three major stock indices hit all-time highs even in the face of a historic week for the country.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I’ll discuss why stocks continue to rally despite the barrage of negative headlines. And more importantly, why this rally has legs and will continue for the foreseeable future.

Keep in mind, though, that you cannot blindly buy stocks without doing research — no matter how bullish you are. If you do, a market pullback — and there will be one at some point — could really, really hurt.

The lead investing story of the week wasn’t the stock market breakout… it was bitcoin’s massive breakout. Only three weeks after rallying through $20,000 for the first time in history, the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency doubled to break through the $40,000 milestone. I’ll fill you in on what you should do now regarding bitcoin and altcoins.

By the way, I’d like to take a bow for winning my bet with InvestorPlace colleague and legendary growth investor Louis Navellier. Five months ago we bet on which would hit 40K first — bitcoin or the Dow. Louis took the Dow … and I took bitcoin. Now, Louis owes my charity of choice a $5,000 donation, while the Dow continues to power higher as well.

SPACs also remain in the headlines, and the biggest name in the space just announced another deal this week to push its stock up over 100% from its IPO price. Get my thoughts on it in the podcast, plus what I believe is the next potential winner in this red-hot space.

Finally, it’s time to answer your questions. One stock that is a fan favorite right now is QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The SPAC turned solid state battery company has been on a seriously wild ride recently, and I have some thoughts on how best to handle it. (I definitely think solid state batteries are the future and will be huge.)

It’s all that and more on this latest episode of MoneyLine to end the first full week of 2021. Click here to watch it now.

